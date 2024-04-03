WWE and C4 Energy Expand Partnership

WWE and C4 Energy have announced an expanded partnership, with C4 Energy becoming the official energy drink partner of WWE. C4 Energy will have unique branding across WWE properties and will sponsor the WrestleMania skycam.

They will also be the presenting sponsor for the press conference after WrestleMania 40 Night 2 and the WWE tryout leading up to WrestleMania.

