WTVY News Director and Reporter Receive ABBY Awards

WTVY News Director Ken Curtis (L) and reporter Will Polston received ABBY awards from the Alabama Broadcasters Association on April 6, 2024. Pictured in the center is Vice President Valerie Russell, who manages the WTVY Family of Stations.BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WTVY )—-Visit News 4 studios, and you’ll see walls lined with prestigious awards dating back decades. Now, there are two more.

“These awards are a tribute to our commitment to providing quality content across several of our platforms,” said Valerie Russell, the vice president and general manager of WTVY’s Family of Stations. Those broadcast outlets serve three states from its studios in Dothan, Alabama, and the digital platforms reach worldwide.chronicled the cold case murders of two 17-year-old students killed in 1999. The program premiered digitally in April 2023, three days before the suspect that it took years to apprehend went on trial. “This 23-minute documentary was a collaborative effort of our news and creative services department,” Russell said. “It was a total team effort.”is a twice-monthly feature that captures the hard work and commitment of those who dedicate their careers to raising crops and livestock. News4′s Will Polston championed those segments. “While we are grateful for this industry recognition, we never lose sight that News4 viewers are most important and have been for 69 years”, Russell said following the awards ceremon

