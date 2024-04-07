WTVY News Director and Reporter Receive ABBY Awards

WTVY News Director Ken Curtis (L) and reporter Will Polston received ABBY awards from the Alabama Broadcasters Association on April 6, 2024. Pictured in the center is Vice President Valerie Russell, who manages the WTVY Family of Stations.BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WTVY )—-Visit News 4 studios, and you’ll see walls lined with prestigious awards dating back decades. Now, there are two more.
“These awards are a tribute to our commitment to providing quality content across several of our platforms,” said Valerie Russell, the vice president and general manager of WTVY’s Family of Stations. Those broadcast outlets serve three states from its studios in Dothan, Alabama, and the digital platforms reach worldwide.chronicled the cold case murders of two 17-year-old students killed in 1999. The program premiered digitally in April 2023, three days before the suspect that it took years to apprehend went on trial. “This 23-minute documentary was a collaborative effort of our news and creative services department,” Russell said. “It was a total team effort.”is a twice-monthly feature that captures the hard work and commitment of those who dedicate their careers to raising crops and livestock. News4′s Will Polston championed those segments. “While we are grateful for this industry recognition, we never lose sight that News4 viewers are most important and have been for 69 years”, Russell said following the awards ceremon
WTVY News Director Reporter ABBY Awards Alabama Broadcasters Association Quality Content Platforms WTVY Family Of Stations Birmingham Alabama
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »
Judge Rejects Trump's Attempt to Dismiss Georgia Charges on Free Speech GroundsSee multiple perspectives from Reuters, Fox News (Online News), and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »
Republican, Democratic Lawmakers Criticize Robert Hur Over Biden ReportSee multiple perspectives from BBC News, Washington Post, and Fox News (Online News) at AllSides.com.
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »