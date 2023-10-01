WTI treads waters near $90.00 with a negative bias, US PMI, Fed Powell's speech eyed

Crude oil prices receive downward pressure due to the Fed’s hawkish stance on interest rates trajectory.

US passed bills to avert a government shutdown, securing funding until November 17.price struggles to recover from recent losses due to market caution on the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates trajectory.

This increase in fossil fuel production is driven by the effort to meet the demand gap left by the extended production cuts of 1.3 million barrels per day by Saudi Arabia and Russia through the end of the year. Despite the drawdown in reserves, the surge in production is indicative of the complex dynamics influencing global oil markets.

Over the weekend, Chinese Manufacturing PMI data showed improvement into positive territory, which could provide support for the prices of black gold as China is the largest oil importer in the world. Crude oil faces challenges, primarily due to the upbeat US Dollar (USD) following the release of moderate economic data on Friday. The US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September improved to 68.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

NZD/USD flat-lines below 0.6000, US PMI, Fed’s Powell speech eyedThe NZD/USD pair consolidates below the 0.6000 mark after retracing from the seven-week highs of 0.6048 during the early Asian session on Monday. Trad

Fed’s Williams: Fed is at or near peak for the Federal Funds RateFederal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President John Williams said on Friday that the central bank may be done raising interest rates since inflation

China's factory activity recovery slows in September - Caixin PMI By ReutersChina's factory activity recovery slows in September - Caixin PMI

China's services activity expands at slowest pace this yearChina's services activity expands at slowest pace this year - Caixin PMI

Japan's factory activity extends declines in SeptemberJapan's factory activity extends declines in September - PMI

Asia Day Ahead: China’s PMI Mixed, BOJ Minutes Well-Received by NikkeiThe softening in US August core PCE inflation failed to drive a sustained rebound in Wall Street last Friday. China and Hong Kong markets are closed today.

Crude oil prices receive downward pressure due to the Fed’s hawkish stance on interest rates trajectory.

US Crude oil production has surged to multi-year highs.

Higher US Treasury yields contribute support to underpin the US Dollar.

US passed bills to avert a government shutdown, securing funding until November 17.price struggles to recover from recent losses due to market caution on the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates trajectory.

Fed is expected to attempt another 25 basis points (bps) rate hike through the end of the year. Additionally, the market is factoring in the likelihood of higher interest rates for a prolonged period. The higher interest costs raise borrowing costs, which can affect the demand for Crude oil.

Recent weeks have witnessed a significant decline in US oil reserves, intensifying the bullish momentum in the oil market. However, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), US crude oil production has surged to multi-year highs.

This increase in fossil fuel production is driven by the effort to meet the demand gap left by the extended production cuts of 1.3 million barrels per day by Saudi Arabia and Russia through the end of the year. Despite the drawdown in reserves, the surge in production is indicative of the complex dynamics influencing global oil markets.

The total US crude reserves have sharply declined to approximately 420 million barrels, with the crucial Cushing, Oklahoma reserves plummeting to a mere 20 million barrels. Despite these supply constraints and diminishing reserves, there is an anticipation of US oil production reaching record highs.

Investors are swiftly adapting their forward-looking expectations for crude costs in response to these developments, reflecting the intricate balance between supply, reserves, and production levels.

Over the weekend, Chinese Manufacturing PMI data showed improvement into positive territory, which could provide support for the prices of black gold as China is the largest oil importer in the world.

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI for August grew to 50.2 from the previous 49.7 figures, exceeding the 50.0 expected. Additionally, the Non-Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 from the 51.0 previous reading, surpassing the market consensus of 51.5.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds ground, continuing to gain on the second trading session following moderate datasets from theFurther support for the strength of the USD comes from the positive performance of US Treasury Yields. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond stands at 4.61% at the moment, marking a 0.96% increase.

Crude oil faces challenges, primarily due to the upbeat US Dollar (USD) following the release of moderate economic data on Friday. The US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September improved to 68.1 from the previous figure of 67.7, beating expectations for no change.

The US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - Price Index (YoY) for August rose as estimated, reaching 3.9%, but showed a slight easing from the previous reading of 4.3%. Core PCE (MoM) recorded a softer reading of 0.1% against the market consensus for it to remain consistent at the 0.2% prior.

Following Friday's session, bills were successfully passed in the US to prevent a government shutdown, securing funding until November 17. This development has prompted a resumption of

Traders in the Crude oil market will likely pay close attention to the upcoming US ISM Manufacturing PMI for September ahead of a speech by Fed Chairon Monday. These events can potentially influence market dynamics and impact the performance of both the US Dollar and Crude oil.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of PMIs, Powell

EUR/USD is consolidating in a narrow range below 1.0600 in early Europe on Monday. The pair keeps its calm amid a steady US Dollar, higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech in focus. GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction, remains confined in a narrow band

GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow trading range. The risk-on impulse is seen undermining the safe-haven USD and lending support to the major. The divergent Fed-BoE policy outlook should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the pair.

Gold: Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell rescue XAU/USD buyers?

Gold price is trading below $1,840, at its lowest level since March 10, setting off the final quarter of this year on a negative note. The United States Dollar (USD) is consolidating the previous rebound above the 106.00 level against its major peers, underpinned by a fresh upswing in the US Dollar.

Floki Inu Price Forecast: FLOKI sets stage for 30% rally

Floki Inu (FLOKI) price has triggered a quick but explosive uptrend in the last 24 hours. The uptrend has pushed the meme coin above a key hurdle and could assist FLOKI bulls in reversing the downtrend.

The week ahead - US Nonfarm Payrolls, Tesco and Wetherspoon results

We’ll get the latest US payrolls report for August this week. Having seen the Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged as expected at their recent September meeting the jury remains out as to whether we will see another rate hike at the next meeting in November.