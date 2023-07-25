WTI Oil Trades in the Red After Volatile Session

WTI Oil trades in the red after a volatile session on Tuesday. The US Dollar is trading in another universe after a substantial devaluation. Oil upticks are still to be factored in, while the overall downside is the most probable outcome. Oil prices are in the red just hours before the start of this Wednesday's trading session in the US, after crude briefly tried breaking $80.00 on Tuesday.
The drop in US inflation numbers trembled the markets and saw equities and bond prices soaring substantially higher. Oil traders this Thursday will for sure be asking themselves if Crude prices cannot rally on the Fed being done hiking, and Chinese economic data overnight pointing to a quicker-than-expected recovery, then what will? Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) has undergone its biggest intraday devaluation in over 52 weeks. The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped by more than 1.5% intraday. With the markets now going all-in on the idea that the US Federal Reserve is done hiking, demand in the economy should pick up from now. Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $77.86per barrel, and Brent Oil trades at $8
