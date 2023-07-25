WTI Oil Trades in the Red After Volatile Session

WTI Oil trades in the red after a volatile session on Tuesday. The US Dollar is trading in another universe after a substantial devaluation. Oil upticks are still to be factored in, while the overall downside is the most probable outcome. Oil prices are in the red just hours before the start of this Wednesday's trading session in the US, after crude briefly tried breaking $80.00 on Tuesday.

The drop in US inflation numbers trembled the markets and saw equities and bond prices soaring substantially higher. Oil traders this Thursday will for sure be asking themselves if Crude prices cannot rally on the Fed being done hiking, and Chinese economic data overnight pointing to a quicker-than-expected recovery, then what will? Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) has undergone its biggest intraday devaluation in over 52 weeks. The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped by more than 1.5% intraday. With the markets now going all-in on the idea that the US Federal Reserve is done hiking, demand in the economy should pick up from now. Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $77.86per barrel, and Brent Oil trades at $8

United States Headlines Read more: FXSTREETNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FXSTREETNEWS: WTI trades inside Monday’s range despite persistent oil supply risksWest Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, remain choppy around $85.00 as investors watch for further development in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: WTI Crude Oil prices extend decline, WTI barrels slide 2% on ThursdayWest Texas Intermediary (WTI) Crude Oil barrel prices fell another 2% on Thursday, falling to a low $81.21 before recovering in the late hours of the

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: WTI Crude Oil goes red for Monday, heading for $85 per barrelWest Texas Intermediary (WTI) Crude Oil prices are seeing declines in the early trading week as market fears over Middle East geopolitical tensions sp

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: WTI Price Analysis: Trades sideways around $85.00West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, consolidate in a tight range of $85-86 as investors keenly watch for US President Joe Biden’s visit t

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: WTI Price Analysis: Trades back and forth above $75West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, trade directionless in a narrow range above the crucial support of $75.00 in the European session.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: WTI Price Analysis: WTI rises despite Chinese economic woesThe West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed back above $80 at the start of the week. Still, its upside is limited due to the Chinese economic situation

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »