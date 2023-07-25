WTI Oil Faces Downturn as US Dollar Rallies on Fed Minutes

WTI Oil is facing a firm downturn in the coming trading day. The US Dollar rallies on the publication of the Fed Minutes. Oil is at risk of dropping back to $74 as more bearish elements emerge. Oil prices are not selling off as massively as expected, although a case is building for at least some further correction in Crude prices.

The recent repricing is likely after a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine and the overnight numbers from the American Petroleum Institute revealed a very substantial build in US stockpiles. These key elements are enough to send Oil prices lower this Wednesday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) is soaring after the latest Fed Minutes was published on Tuesday night. Although no surprises, markets got spooked a bit by the fact that all members were unanimously agreeing not to move rates anytime soon. This means that markets need to pull back a bit of their earlier enthusiasm that rate cuts could emerge very soo





