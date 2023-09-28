WTI loses momentum near $91.00 amid the fear of higher interest rate, eyes on US PCE, Chinese PMI

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $91.09 so far on Friday. WTI loses traction after retracing from a 12- (BEA) reported that Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the US expanded at an annual rate of 2.1% in the second quarter (Q2), as expected. Market players will take cues from the US consumer inflation data for fresh impetus.

The upbeat report might boost the US Dollar (USD) and exert some pressure on oil prices.

About the data, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Wednesday that US crude oil inventories rose by 1.586M barrels for the week ending September 22 from the previous reading of 5.25M barrels drop. During the same period, EIA reported thatstockpiles declined by 2.17M barrels compared to a drop of 2.135M in the previous week, while the market anticipated a drawdown of 0.32M barrels.

On the other hand, falling US oil stockpiles follow joint cutbacks of 1.3M barrels per day by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's two largest oil exporters, until the end of the year. Additionally, Russia stated that its ban on petroleum exports will remain in place until the domestic market stabilizes and noted that it has not discussed with OPEC+ a potential increase in supply to compensate for this export ban. headtopics.com

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Overlooked 4-Year-Old Horror Movie Produced By Sam Raimi Becomes Netflix SuccessThe survival horror movie made $91 million in 2019

AUD/USD pings new ten-month lows into 0.6330 ahead of Aussie Retail Sales, US PCEThe AUD/USD slipped to a ten-month low of 0.6331 in late Wednesday trading and is currently down around 45 pips, or -0.7%, for the day near 0.6350. Au

USD/MXN hovers near the two-week high at 17.5580, awaits Core PCE, Banxico decisionUSD/MXN attempts to extend gains on the third successive day, trading higher around 17.5580 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair experience

EUR/USD heads into Friday near 1.0550 ahead of EU CPI, US PCE inflationThe EUR/USD tapped into an intraday high of 1.0580 on Thursday before settling to close out the US trading session down near 0.10550. The US Dollar (U

AUD/USD consolidates above 0.6420 ahead of the Australian Private Sector Credit, US PCEThe AUD/USD pair recovers some lost ground and consolidates near 0.6428 during the early Asian session on Friday. The rebound of the pair is supported

USD/CHF flat-lines around 0.9150, eyes on Swiss Retail Sales, US PCE dataThe USD/CHF pair consolidates its losses around 0.9148 during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The pair edges lower due to a correction of the

month high of $93.98 as investors worry about the impact of higher interest rates on oil consumption. It's worth noting that higher interest rates raise borrowing costs, which can slow the economy and diminish oil demand.Analysis

(BEA) reported that Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the US expanded at an annual rate of 2.1% in the second quarter (Q2), as expected. Market players will take cues from the US consumer inflation data for fresh impetus. The upbeat report might boost the US Dollar (USD) and exert some pressure on oil prices.

About the data, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Wednesday that US crude oil inventories rose by 1.586M barrels for the week ending September 22 from the previous reading of 5.25M barrels drop. During the same period, EIA reported thatstockpiles declined by 2.17M barrels compared to a drop of 2.135M in the previous week, while the market anticipated a drawdown of 0.32M barrels.

On the other hand, falling US oil stockpiles follow joint cutbacks of 1.3M barrels per day by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's two largest oil exporters, until the end of the year. Additionally, Russia stated that its ban on petroleum exports will remain in place until the domestic market stabilizes and noted that it has not discussed with OPEC+ a potential increase in supply to compensate for this export ban.

Oil traders will closely monitor the US Core Personal(PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred measure of consumer inflation due later on Friday. The annual consumer inflation for August is expected to decline from 4.2% YoY to 3.9%. On Saturday, the Chinese Manufacturing PMI and Non-Manufacturing PMI will be released. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the WTI prices.