WTI Crude Oil prices extend decline, WTI barrels slide 2% on Thursday

Crude Oil is continuing its recent decline as investors turn about-face to fret over global demand. Futures markets that initially anticipated oil prices over $100/barrel are reversing direction and liquidating positions. Global supply disruptions may turn out to be less severe than previous anticipated, despite reserve drawdowns. trading day to bid into $81.88.

Crude Oil is continuing its recent decline as investors turn about-face to fret over global demand. Futures markets that initially anticipated oil prices over $100/barrel are reversing direction and liquidating positions. Global supply disruptions may turn out to be less severe than previous anticipated, despite reserve drawdowns. trading day to bid into $81.88. A crude oil pipeline originating in Iraq and running through Turkey is expected to resume operations soon, after construction delays saw the project delayed for over six months. The Iraqi pipeline will be delivering crude oil barrels to exporting hubs in order to ease lopsided supply markets. Saudi Arabia and Russia helped spark a flight in barrel costs recently when they announced they would be extending production and exportation caps through the end of the year, but investors are now pivoting to fear a decline in global oil demand. Thursday and Wednesday's combined two-day drop marks the largest two-day decline for WTI crude barrels since May. Long positions established in Crude Oil futures markets that were previously anticipating WTI reaching $100/barrel into the end of the year are rapidly liquidating their positions, taking flight as global production looks set to ease off undersupply worries as crude-hungry economies across the globe look set to see waning Crude Oil demand, with the pivot out of fossils exacerbated by the recent crude price surge. WTI technical outlook WTI Crude Oil has extended a decline through the bottom side of a rising trendline from late June's last bottom near $67.15, and crude prices are set for an extended challenge of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $78.00 if declines continue through the upcoming market sessions. Crude barrel costs have seen a scorching run up the charts, pinging into thirteen-month highs just shy of $94.00/bbl in September before getting knocked lower fiercely by broad-market sell-offs fueled by souring risk sentiment giving way to outright risk aversion as investors piled into the US Dollar. A recovery for the WTI crude price will need to overcome the 100-day SMA currently providing technical resistance from $84.64. WTI daily chart WTI technical levels WTI US OIL Overview Today last price 81.89 Today Daily Change -1.56 Today Daily Change % -1.87 Today daily open 83.45 Trends Daily SMA20 88.97 Daily SMA50 84.57 Daily SMA100 78.45 Daily SMA200 77.39 Levels Previous Daily High 88.51 Previous Daily Low 83.18 Previous Weekly High 93.98 Previous Weekly Low 87.74 Previous Monthly High 93.98 Previous Monthly Low 83.09 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 85.22 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 86.47 Daily Pivot Point S1 81.59 Daily Pivot Point S2 79.72 Daily Pivot Point S3 76.26 Daily Pivot Point R1 86.91 Daily Pivot Point R2 90.38 Daily Pivot Point R3 92.24

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

WTI Crude Oil accelerating declines towards $83, OPEC recommends maintaining prodution reductionWest Texas Intermediary (WTI) dipped below $83.20 per barrel on Wednesday, pushed lower as markets eased off supply concerns and rising US Treasury yi

Oil Price Update: Brent, WTI Prices Plunge after Weaker US DemandUS demand for gasoline has dropped, resulting in stock builds. Early indications of fragility are showing in the US after yesterday’s PMI report revealed a drop in new orders

Oil prices move up after demand worries spark sharp pullbackWTI, Brent oil try for second gain in six sessions

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commoditiesBenchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.91 to $82.31 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.74 to $84.07 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 1 cent to $2.19 a gallon. November heating oil fell 15 cents to $2.87 a gallon. November natural gas rose 21 cents to $3.17 per 1,000 cubic feet. Gold for December delivery fell $3 to $1,831.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 13 cents to $21.02 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $3.55 a pound. The dollar fell to 148.40 Japanese yen from 149.05 yen. The euro rose to $1.0551 from $1.0504.

Exxon slides amid crude oil slump, but sees solid Q3 profits from summer rallyExxon, the biggest U.S. oil producer, said third quarter earnings should rise from the prior period following a summer rally in global crude prices.

Crude Oil Futures: A deeper drop seems not favouredCME Group’s flash data for crude oil futures markets noted traders scaled back their open interest positions by around 2.6K contracts on Wednesday, re