WTI Crude Oil accelerating declines towards $83, OPEC recommends maintaining prodution reduction

WTI Crude Oil prices have extended recent declines. US crude prices are set to close in the red for four of the last five trading days. OPEC has reaffirmed lower production targets through 2024 to bolster crude costs. elds put downside pressure on risk assets. TheOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) saw a meeting of itsJoint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), which reaffirmed OPEC's crude production cuts through the end of 2024 in order to support crude oil prices. The JMMC has no outright decision-making powers, but rather makes recommendations that are then reviewed at following OPEC ministerial meetings. Saudi Arabia and Russia both reaffirmed their current output reductions, with Saudi Arabia keeping their reduced crude output and Russia holding their exportation cap through the end of the year. Both countries are set for a "review" of their respective output reduction caps next month. Ongoing market concerns about a chronicundersupply of global crude oil demand are beginning to wane as crude oil reserves see relief on the horizon. US crude oil inventories continue to decline, but the pace of drawdown is slowing as gasoline reserves begin to surge as production facilities ramp up the conversion of crude oil into down-market products in order to take advantage of eye-watering barrel costs. Crude reserve drawdown continues, but light at the end of the tunnel for US supplies JP Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva expects oil inventory drawdowns likely to pivot to slight rebuilds in the final months of the year. The US' Energy Information Administration (EIA) showedcrude oil inventories declined 2.2 million barrels last week, compared to 4.2 million barrels the week before, and a surprise 6 million-barrel jump in gasoline stockpiles. WTI technical outlook Wednesday's drop into 83.20 sees WTI crude oil prices making a bearish break of a bullish trendline from June's bottoms near $67.15, and sellers will be looking to make an extended run into the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $77.40. Technical indicators are cycling into the low end, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is set to ping oversold territory, currently declining to 38.93 with WTI down 11% from 13-month highs at $93.98just five trading days ago. WTI daily chart WTI technical levels WTI US OIL Overview Today last price 83.45 Today Daily Change -4.99 Today Daily Change % -5.64 Today daily open 88.44 Trends Daily SMA20 89.16 Daily SMA50 84.48 Daily SMA100 78.35 Daily SMA200 77.38 Levels Previous Daily High 89.17 Previous Daily Low 86.9 Previous Weekly High 93.98 Previous Weekly Low 87.74 Previous Monthly High 93.98 Previous Monthly Low 83.09 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 88.3 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 87.77 Daily Pivot Point S1 87.17 Daily Pivot Point S2 85.91 Daily Pivot Point S3 84.91 Daily Pivot Point R1 89.43 Daily Pivot Point R2 90.43 Daily Pivot Point R3 91.7

