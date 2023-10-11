WSP: Woman charged after deadly DUI crash with motorcyclist in Gig Harbor

A Federal Way woman is facing a vehicular homicide charge after she crashed head-on into a motorcyclist inAccording to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), on Oct. 7 at around 1 a.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on SR-16 at Rosedale St. NW.

When authorities arrived, they found the motorcyclist, 30-year-old Alicia Perrin of Shelton, dead at the scene. She was wearing a helmet. The driver, 54-year-old Mecca Berkins, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. WSP investigators believe she was driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old boy near Concrete Monday afternoon.

According to the WSP, Berkins was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of SR-16 and crashed into the motorcyclist head on. The driver’s car came to a rest on the right shoulder facing the wrong way, and the motorcycle came to rest in the median. headtopics.com

Read more:

fox13seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

WSP investigates two-car crash that killed 17-year-old driver near ConcreteThe Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old boy near Concrete Monday afternoon.

WSP: Person dies after being struck by car in TacomaA person was killed after being struck by a car in Tacoma on Tuesday.

Woman charged with murder in DUI crash that caused seriously injured woman to have miscarriageGet Alabama latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at al.com

'Unprecedented outbreak' of bird flu reaches Puget Sound harbor sealsThey might be fun to look at, but experts want you to keep your distance from harbor seals in the Puget Sound.

'Unprecedented outbreak' of bird flu reaches Puget Sound harbor sealsThey might be fun to look at, but experts a warning to keep distance from harbor seals in the Puget Sound.

Los Angeles hospital seeks help identifying patientThe man, who is hospitalized in grave condition, was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Wednesday.