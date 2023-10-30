Wrong-way driver kills 3 in Mercer Island car crash

The driver was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the highway. Investigators have not said if speed or intoxication are believed to be factors.MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Three people were killed in a car crash on Interstate 90 in Mercer Island early Monday morning.

The crash was caused by a wrong-way driver who got onto eastbound I-90 and struck another car. The driver who caused the accident and both the driver and passenger in the other vehicle were killed, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson. Investigators have not said if speed or intoxication are believed to be factors in the crash.

The collision on I-90 WB on Mercer Island is a two car and sadly three fatalities. Causing vehicle was traveling the wrong way. The driver of the causing vehicle and both occupants of victim vehicle were the fatalities. Roadway will be clear shortly. Occurred around midnight.

