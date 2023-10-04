Wrong Turn Reboot Director Weighs in on More Sequels (Exclusive)

Mike P. Nelson, who directed the recent revival of the Wrong Turn horror franchise, would love to continue the story. Originally planned as a trilogy, it sounds like development on the second installment is at a standstill, with Nelson unable to say much more than that he would love to do it. Writer Alan B.

Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of Shudder's V/H/S/85, Nelson expressed the importance of subverting expectations around the franchise, which launched in 2003 and had five installments (and an aborted, two-movie reboot) before ending in 2014.

"We are doing what we can, and I'll leave it at that," Nelson told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian."We would love to be able to continue this and again, with each movie going forward, keep that subversion happening because I feel like that's what this next round is. I would love to keep going on that journey with Alan and Constantin. So we'll see. Fingers crossed. headtopics.com

The Wrong Turn movies center on a group of deformed cannibals who hunt people throughout the countryside of West Virginia via the use of elaborate traps and weaponry. The 2021 revival updated the concept from hill-dwelling rednecks to religious extremists, with a cult killing those who intruded on their sovereign land and disrupted its self-sufficient little community.

