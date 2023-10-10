Writers union votes to ratify contract, ending one of Hollywood's longest strikes

A WGA support sign rests near SAG-AFTRA members picketing outside Warner Bros. Studio as the actors strike continues on September 26, 2023 in Burbank, California.A WGA support sign rests near SAG-AFTRA members picketing outside Warner Bros. Studio as the actors strike continues on September 26, 2023 in Burbank, California.

Members of the WGA ended their strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, on September 27. The strike stalled the production of films and television shows for nearly five months., told NPR he was relieved the contract dispute was ending — and that work on shows like his require a full staff.

"It's a hugely collaborative experience, which is why when you take one component out of that machine, it's frustrating, because you think the whole thing only works if everyone is pulling in the same direction," OliverBut production on other television programs and films remains on hold, as the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or... headtopics.com

While celebrating their contract win, leaders from WGA made note of the actors' strike against Hollywood studios, which began in July. "As our negotiations come to an end, we won't forget our SAG-AFTRA siblings who have supported writers every step of the way," said WGA West president Meredith Stiehm and WGA East president Lisa Takeuchi Cullen.

"We call upon the AMPTP to negotiate a deal that addresses the needs of performers and, until they do, we ask WGA members who can to continue to show up on their picket lines in solidarity."

Read more:

NPR »

Hollywood writers union ratifies three-year labor contract after strikeMembers of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) approved a new three-year contract with major studios on Monday, five months after the union called a strike that plunged Hollywood's film and television production into turmoil.

Writers union ratifies its new contract with Hollywood and TV studiosMembers of the Writers Guild of America union ratified a new contract with Hollywood and television studios, the WGA said in a statement released M...

Writers union ratifies its new contract with Hollywood and TV studiosMembers of the Writers Guild of America union ratified a new contract with Hollywood and television studios, the WGA said in a statement released Monday.

Hollywood writers vote to approve contract deal that ended strike as actors negotiateHollywood writers have voted almost unanimously to approve the contract agreement reached by their union leaders that ended a strike after nearly five months.

Hollywood Writers Ratify 3-Year Labor ContractMembers of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) approved a new three-year contract with major studios on Monday, five months after the union called a strike that plunged Hollywood's film and television production into turmoil.

Writers Guild of America ratify new labor contract with Hollywood studiosMembers of the Writers Guild of America overwhelmingly ratified a new labor contract with Hollywood studios, the union announced Monday, closing the book on a…