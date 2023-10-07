Wright se perderá casi todo el 2024; Bravos confirman que se someterá a una cirugía

Ahora parece que el derecho de los Bravos de Atlanta estará fuera todo el 2024. Después de que Wright quedó fuera de la Serie Divisional ante Filadelfia, el mánager Brian Snitker reveló el sábado antes del juego 1 que Wright tuvo un retroceso en su recuperación.

Tras liderar a las Grandes Ligas con 21 victorias la temporada pasada, Wright se sometió a una inyección de cortisona en enero para lidiar con un dolor persistente en el hombro y que obligó a que iniciara la temporada en la lista de lesionados. Debutó el 11 de abril y tuvo cinco aperturas —0-1, con efectividad de 5.79— antes de volver a la lista de lesionados.

Read more:

sdut »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Braves RHP Kyle Wright likely to miss all of 2024 season after setback from shoulder issuesKyle Wright missed nearly the entire season dealing with shoulder issues. Now, it looks like the Atlanta Braves right-hander will be out for all of 2024, as well. After Wright was left off the roster

Braves make NLDS moves, say Kyle Wright out through 2024 - ESPNThe Braves made a couple of surprising roster moves for the NL Division Series, adding hard-throwing reliever Daysbel Hernandez and top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver, while saying Kyle Wright likely needs

Braves make NLDS moves, say Kyle Wright out through 2024Action News and 6abc.com are Philadelphia's source for breaking news and live streaming video online, covering Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware.

Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Bag Trends 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style

Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Must-Haves 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style

The Savannah Bananas announce world tour for 2024The Savannah Bananas announced their 2024 World Tour for 2024 on Friday.