Wrexham's Extraordinary Journey to the Premier League

— might not be such a fanciful notion, after all, for a club that not so long ago was success-starved, financially stricken and languishing in the fifth tier of the English game.Two more promotions and Wrexham will be mixing it up with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United in the Premier League .Before that, Wrexham 's players have a league title to go for, some post-season celebrations to enjoy — Las Vegas, anyone? — and another U.S.

Here's what lies ahead for the Welsh team whose extraordinary journey is being chronicled in the popular show “Welcome to Wrexham”: Claiming one of the three automatic promotion spots in League Two was the first aim and that has been achieved with two games to spare. Now, Wrexham has a chance to win some hardware by finishing in first place and capturing the title. It won't be easy. Wrexham is in second place, four points behind Stockport, which has three games left.

