WrestleMania Returns to Philadelphia for Second Time Ever

WrestleMania is returning to Philadelphia for just the 2nd time ever. Here is everything fans need to know about WWE's biggest event of the year and one of the must-watch spectaculars for wrestling fans. Philadelphia is being swarmed with plenty of sports entertainment bravado. WWE is pulling out all the stops to make this year's event in the City of Brotherly Love one of the biggest in the promotion's history.
Superstars Logan Paul, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes are also set to step into the ring in the middle of Lincoln Financial Field. The main event takes place over two days on April 6 and 7, 2024 -- (That's right, this thing is so big that it takes place over two days in the Philadelphia Eagles' stadium) -- but leading up to it, there are several other wrestling-themed events die-hard or fair-weather fans can jump off the top rope for
