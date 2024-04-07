WrestleMania Night 2: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Night 2 is on deck after an electrifying Night 1. Roman Reigns and The Rock were the big winners of Night 1, scoring a victory over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Reigns will set the record for most WrestleMania main events in history. Here’s what fans can expect on Night 2 . Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes It’s Bloodline Rules . After The Rock and Roman Reigns topped Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1, the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match will be under Bloodline Rules .

It was far from an easy match. The four competitors were in a slobberknocker all-out fight. Rhodes put The Rock through the announce table. Reigns speared Rollins and injured his knee during the match. Scars were left. It won’t be easy for Reigns or Rhodes. Both were beaten and battered

