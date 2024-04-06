WrestleMania 40 Coming to Philadelphia as WWE's Popularity Soars

In 1985, the World Wrestling Federation launched WrestleMania, the Super Bowl of professional wrestling that helped WWF become the dominant force in sports entertainment. Nearly four decades later, the WWF is now the WWE , but WrestleMania remains the flagship event of the company, which it describes as 'the showcase of the immortals.' This year, WrestleMania 40 is coming to Philadelphia , Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field .

And it’s happening at a time when WWE is hotter than it’s been in ages. The reason for WWE’s resurgence in popularity isn’t the return of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson or even the fall and disgrace of former owner Vince McMahon. It was the post-pandemic booking of Roman Reigns and the Bloodline that elevated that group and their rivals, including Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn, into larger stars. The emergence of LA Knight, the return of CM Punk after a decade away, and other factors also played a large role

