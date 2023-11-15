Wounded Children in Gaza Face Delays in Proper Burials

It has been four weeks since rescuers pulled 2-year-old Hamza Malaka from the rubble of his family home in Gaza City. Four weeks since a stranger in the hospital rhythmically recited the Quran for this toddler who had just become the latest member of the fastest growing club in this Palestinian enclave: wounded children with no surviving family.

And though it has been more than four weeks, some of his 26 family members killed that day still lie beneath their family home and not yet beneath the ground — a violation of the way this predominantly Muslim community would usually lay their loved ones to rest, but a growing reality across Gaza. “They’re still trying to get the bodies out of those buildings,” said Mohammad Malaka, a relative, who lives in San Diego and remains unsure of the total count buried because, he said, the search is still going on for some of the bodies. “Imagine how horrific it is,” he told NBC News in a Zoom interview. “They’re gone but you have to wait for days to get those resources to get them out and to give them a proper buria

