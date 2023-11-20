Is it a crypto company? A biometric authentication platform? A “human economic system”? Inside Worldcoin’s struggle to find itself.“Beverly” stared into the orb, the machine continued to malfunction. The spartan silver sphere, which scans eyeballs for Sam Altman’s cryptocurrency project Worldcoin, had failed to record her iris despite several attempts.

It was August 2021, and Beverly, a top executive at Tools For Humanity, the company behind Worldcoin, had come to Erlangen, Germany, to visit the fledgling startup’s headquarters. Two months earlier, before the project was even announced, news had leaked about Altman’s audacious new venture: an effort to create a “collectively owned global currency that will be distributed fairly to as many people as possible,” a universal basic income on the blockchain. The eyeball scan she was struggling to complete was supposed to authenticate her as a unique individual so that she could only claim her allotment of Worldcoin tokens onc





