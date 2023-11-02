World Series: Rangers outlast Diamondbacks in Game 5 for 1st title

In his first season with Texas, manager Bruce Bochy won his fourth title 13 years to the day after his first, which came in 2010 when the Giants beat the Rangers. He also won it all with San Francisco in 2012 and 2014.

Gallen took a no-hitter into the seventh before giving up an opposite-field single to World Series MVP Corey Seager, whose weak grounder found a hole. Rangers rookie Evan Carter – all of 21 years old – followed with a double into the right-center gap. Garver then delivered the first run, pumping his fist as a hard-hit grounder got through the middle of the infield to score Seager and make it 1-0.“Everything I’ve ever worked for is for this moment,” Semien said. “Gallen was unbelievable tonight.

It’s the first title for the Rangers, whose history dates to 1961 when they were the expansion Washington Senators. They moved to Texas for the 1972 season and came agonizingly close to a World Series championship in 2011, needing just one strike on two occasions before eventually falling to the St. Louis Cardinals.It wasn’t easy. Texas led the AL West for a big chunk of the season but coughed up the division title on the final day of the regular season to rival Houston.

Finally, the Rangers had to get past the Diamondbacks, who won just 84 games during the regular season but beat the Brewers, Dodgers and Phillies in a remarkable postseason run that finally fizzled. That changed on Wednesday. The bespectacled righty was at his best, mowing down the first 14 hitters he faced before walking Nathaniel Lowe. He got some help from his defense in the fourth – shortstop Geraldo Perdomo made a nice grab on a hard-hit grounder from Semien, and Christian Walker was there to snag the one-hop throw to first.

