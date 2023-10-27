World Series of Cinderellas doesn’t mean postseason system is flawed

Why is a run by a low seed so loved in, say, the NCAA Tournament or roundly ignored in the NBA, NFL or NHL, but greeted with calls for a Congressional subcommittee investigation into the root causes in MLB.

Which is odd because it is not as if the Diamondbacks are the first underwhelming regular-season club to reach the World Series. The 2006 Cardinals had two eight-game losing streaks plus then a seven-game losing streak within a September in which they had the NL’s second-worst record, within a final two months in which they played seven games under .500. They held on to win the NL Central, knocked off the Padres in the Division Series, ousted the NL-best Mets in the NLCS and upended Justin Verlander’s Tigers in the World Series.

for not figuring out how to be as good as this flawed Arizona team to have a shot for at least the third wild card. But you can hold two thoughts at the same time — the Diamondbacks were lucky to get in because financial behemoths such as the Mets and Padres never got their acts together while the Cubs, Giants and Reds collapsed in the end. Yet, this is the system. And the system is not going to change in any sport. TV partners want playoff inventory. headtopics.com

Torey Lovullo’s Diamondbacks have embraced the crapshoot element of the postseason and thrived against more successful teams.Texas has enjoyed many of the same advantages; Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery were 7-0 this postseason with a 2.29 ERA in 51 innings entering the World Series. The rest of the staff was 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA in 57 innings. The Rangers did not have the home field in any of the three rounds before having it in the World Series.

