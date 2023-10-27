World Series live updates: Surprising Diamondbacks face the Rangers in Game 1

PHOENIX — The party was wet and raucous. For the first time in six years and just two seasons after losing 110 games, the Arizona Diamondbacks had clinched a playoff spot, sealing up a National League wild card on the season’s penultimate day. Clad in neon ski goggles and champagne-soaked black shirts, the celebrants filled Chase Field’s signature pool in right-center. A spontaneous roll call began, summoning coaches and executives into the water, and one by one they took the plunge.

Moments later, another mantra arose — HAZEN! HAZEN! HAZEN! — and this time the executive relented. The 47-year-old GM vaulted the fence and leaped into the frothy water. After three years defined by heartbreak, it was a splashdown of pure joy. In May 2020, a seizure had gripped Hazen’s wife, Nicole, the first sign of what would soon be diagnosed as glioblastoma, a malignant brain cancer that claims most patients within two years.

