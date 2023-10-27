World Series Game 1: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers score, highlights, news and live tracker

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia reacts after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of Game 6 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)The Diamondbacks lost 110 games in 2021. This year, thanks to the third wild-card spot, they made it into the playoffs with 84 wins.when they played the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

But they've got home-field advantage for the World Series, so they need to remember how to play at Globe Life Field pretty fast. The Diamondbacks, on the other hand,Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, updates and highlights from Game 1 of the 2023 World Series.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

World Series Game 1: Rangers-Diamondbacks score updates, video highlights and moreVideo highlights, scoring updates and much more as the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Globe Life Field for Game 1 of the World Series Read more ⮕

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen and Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi named Game 1 starters for World SeriesThe starting pitchers for Game 1 of the World Series are finally set. In one corner, Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi will make his first career World Series start on Friday night. And in the other corner is the Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen, who will also be making his first World Series start, too. Read more ⮕

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen and Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi named Game 1 starters for World SeriesThe starting pitchers for Game 1 of the World Series are finally set. In one corner, Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi will make his first career World Series start on Friday night. And in the other corner is the Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen, who will also be making his first World Series start, too. Read more ⮕

World Series 2023: Zac Gallen to start Game 1 for DiamondbacksNathan Eovaldi will start Game 1 of the World Series for the Texas Rangers on Friday night against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Read more ⮕

Diamondbacks vs Rangers World Series Game 1 Player Prop Bets: Gallen Goes the DistanceFree picks and prop bets for World Series Game 1 on October 27. MLB prop bets and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers. Read more ⮕

Diamondbacks vs Rangers World Series Game 1 Predictions, Picks, Odds: Garcia, Semien Slug Texas Past ArizonaMLB predictions, picks, and odds for Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers on October 27. MLB World Series 2023 free pick and best bets. Read more ⮕