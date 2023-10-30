World Series 2023: How intensity drives Rangers' Max Scherzer

of the American League Championship Series, former President George W. Bush roamed around the Texas Rangers' clubhouse shaking hands and talking ball. After hobnobbing for a bit, Bush started to meander toward the locker of that day's starting pitcher.
Bush, who owned a piece of the Rangers before becoming president of the United States, understands the dynamics of a clubhouse and how to properly navigate it. Jankowski watched him begin to approach Scherzer, then pause.
Tonight, for the 30th time, Max Scherzer will pitch a playoff game. Following a split in Texas, Scherzer will start Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team that drafted him. In past World Series tied after two, the team that won Game 3 captured a championship 41 of 60 times.That Scherzer finds himself here again, at 39 years old, is not entirely surprising. headtopics.com
If Scherzer sounds like an old head talking about the way things were, it's because he is. When Scherzer comes out to the mound at home, it's no accident he warms up to a Ludacris song called"Last of a Dying Breed."
Hunger carried Scherzer to this World Series. After he threw 5⅓ shutout innings on Sept. 12, his shoulder started barking. Doctors diagnosed a muscle strain. The Rangers thought he would miss the remainder of the season, even if they did make a deep playoff run. headtopics.com
That comes now. And two days after the Diamondbacks pounded 16 hits and pummeled the Rangers 9-1 in Game 2, Scherzer needs to summon his vintage self and generate swings and misses. The Diamondbacks whiffed on just eight of the 69 swings they took during Game 2. Even with Texas' elite defense, Arizona's propensity to put the ball in play creates problems.