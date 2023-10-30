World Series 2023: How intensity drives Rangers' Max Scherzer

of the American League Championship Series, former President George W. Bush roamed around the Texas Rangers' clubhouse shaking hands and talking ball. After hobnobbing for a bit, Bush started to meander toward the locker of that day's starting pitcher.

Bush, who owned a piece of the Rangers before becoming president of the United States, understands the dynamics of a clubhouse and how to properly navigate it. Jankowski watched him begin to approach Scherzer, then pause.

Tonight, for the 30th time, Max Scherzer will pitch a playoff game. Following a split in Texas, Scherzer will start Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team that drafted him. In past World Series tied after two, the team that won Game 3 captured a championship 41 of 60 times.That Scherzer finds himself here again, at 39 years old, is not entirely surprising. headtopics.com

If Scherzer sounds like an old head talking about the way things were, it's because he is. When Scherzer comes out to the mound at home, it's no accident he warms up to a Ludacris song called"Last of a Dying Breed."

Hunger carried Scherzer to this World Series. After he threw 5⅓ shutout innings on Sept. 12, his shoulder started barking. Doctors diagnosed a muscle strain. The Rangers thought he would miss the remainder of the season, even if they did make a deep playoff run. headtopics.com

That comes now. And two days after the Diamondbacks pounded 16 hits and pummeled the Rangers 9-1 in Game 2, Scherzer needs to summon his vintage self and generate swings and misses. The Diamondbacks whiffed on just eight of the 69 swings they took during Game 2. Even with Texas' elite defense, Arizona's propensity to put the ball in play creates problems.

United States Headlines Read more: espn »

Diamondbacks dominate Rangers 9-1 in Game 2 of 2023 World SeriesArizona pitcher Merrill Kelly fanned nine Rangers in a dominating outing in Game 2 of the World Series, evening the series at 1-1. Read more ⮕

World Series 2023: What we've learned about Rangers, D-backsWith a day off before the Rangers and D-backs shift locations for three games, we break down what we've seen -- and what we should expect from here. Read more ⮕

Catch Up with Highlights2023 World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks at Rangers Read more ⮕

World Series Game 2: Lineups announced as Rangers look to take 2-0 series leadAfter an emotional extra inning walk-off win for the Texas Rangers Friday night, they take the field again at Globe Life Field Saturday night as they look to take a 2-0 lead over the D-backs in the World Series. Read more ⮕

From South Korea to World Series: Merrill Kelly dominates as Diamondbacks even the series against RangersMerrill Kelly called his four-season detour to South Korea a 'Lost in Translation' experience. Read more ⮕

World Series 2023: How Adolis Garcia became the ultimate postseason heroWith a walk-off in Game 1 and a postseason RBI record, Garcia seems to have come out of nowhere -- but it's been a long journey to World Series stardom. Read more ⮕