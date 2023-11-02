World Series 2023: Arlington announces Rangers parade for Friday

Texas Rangers fans wait for the Grand Slam Team Store at Globe Life Field to open in Arlington on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Officials said in a news release shortly after the Rangers win that a parade and public celebration will be held Friday inDetails of the parade route weren’t immediately available. Further information will be released Thursday by the city and Mayor Jim Ross.has seen some new additions since the last time the team made the postseason. It includes the 200,000-square-foot Texas Live! entertainment complex, which features restaurants and bars and retail stores, along with the Loews Hotel.

The district houses two theme parks: Six Flags Over Texas and its water park, Hurricane Harbor.

