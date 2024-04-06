World's Oldest Man Reveals Secret to Long Life

The world’s oldest man, John Alfred Tinniswood , 111, reveals the secret to his long life is luck, moderation, and fish and chips every Friday. Tinniswood, who served in the British Army Pay Corps in World War II, received the Guinness World Records certificate at his care home in Southport , UK.

