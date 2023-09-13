World's Oldest Living Aquarium Fish Older Than Previously Thought

The world’s oldest living aquarium fish is actually even older than scientists initially believed. According to an analysis by the California Academy of Sciences, the Steinhart Aquarium’s beloved Australian lungfish named Methuselah is estimated to be about 92 years old, with a high-estimate of over 100. Meet Methuselah Native only to two river systems in Australia, this type of lungfish can actually breathe air.

They use a single lung when the streams they live in are more dry than usual or when the water quality changes, according to the Australian Museum. They typically have olive green, black, or brown scales and a body shaped like a torpedo with a flattened snout. While the species is over 100 million years old, they are listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List. They are very sensitive to human-caused changes to its habitat, primarily damming, that can increase sediment levels in the water





🏆 242. PopSci » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meet Methuselah, the world's oldest living aquarium fish at Academy of SciencesThe California Academy of Sciences has exhibits and experiences for explorers, young and young at heart. And one of those experiences could be seeing the oldest living aquarium fish in the world

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 242. / 28,125 Read more »

Cleveland doctor known as world’s oldest doctor might also be world’s oldest Swiftie'I’m hoping now that (Travis Kelce) and I are in the same fraternity, he will manage to get me the autograph of his lady, Taylor Swift,' Howard Tucker said at his recent induction into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 242. / 28,125 Read more »

World’s oldest living aquarium fish could be 100 years youngMethuselah has become famous for not only her advanced age, but a charming personality and a puppy-like love of belly rubs.

Source: PopSci - 🏆 242. / 28,125 Read more »

NFL Top 100: Nos. 81-100 as high school recruits - Rivals.comAll week, adamgorney will be looking back at the nflnetwork's Top 100 players as high school prospects. He starts today with Nos. 81-100:

Source: Rivals - 🏆 242. / 28,125 Read more »

Every Artist With 100 or More Billboard Hot 100 Chart HitsFifteen artists in the Hot 100’s 65-year history have charted 100-plus entries.

Source: billboard - 🏆 242. / 28,125 Read more »

Stock Indices Rally as Nvidia Reports Stellar Results​​Outlook on FTSE 100, CAC 40 and Nasdaq 100 ahead of today’s Jackson Hole symposium.

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 242. / 28,125 Read more »