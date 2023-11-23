World's Largest Convenience Store in Sevierville, Tennessee Draws Visitors

Christian Blomquist, a visitor from Sweden, is amazed by the size and variety of products at the largest convenience store in the world, located in Sevierville, Tennessee. The store has become a popular destination for Buc-ee's enthusiasts. However, a bigger store is being built in Luling, Texas. The Sevierville store's general manager, Charlie Creech, believes that Texas deserves to have the largest Buc-ee's.





