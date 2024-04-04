World's First Recipient of Genetically Edited Pig Kidney Transplant Discharged from Hospital

Rick Slayman, the world’s first living recipient of a genetically edited pig kidney transplant , was discharged from the hospital Wednesday, two weeks after his operation, Massachusetts General Hospital said in a statement. “He is recovering well and will continue to recuperate at home with his family,” the hospital said on X, formerly Twitter.

In a statement issued by the hospital, Slayman said, “This moment – leaving the hospital today with one of the cleanest bills of health I’ve had in a long time – is one I wished would come for many years. Now, it’s a reality and one of the happiest moments of my life.” Slayman, a 62-year-old manager with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, had previously said his doctors suggested that he try a pig kidney when he was diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease last year. His doctors said last month that they thought Slayman’s new kidney could last years but also acknowledged that there are many unknowns in animal-to-human transplants

