World's Biggest Chipmaker Resumes Operations After Taiwan Earthquake

The world’s biggest chipmaker is working to resume operations following the massive earthquake that struck Taiwan Wednesday — a welcome sign for makers of products ranging from iPhones and computers to cars and washing machines that rely on advanced semiconductors. A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the island’s east coast Wednesday morning, the strongest in 25 years, killing nine and causing landslides and collapsed structures.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the leading chipmaker also known as TSMC, operates largely on the opposite side of the island, although the company said its facilities did experience some shaking. TSMC temporarily evacuated some manufacturing plants following the quake but said later Wednesday that staff were safe and had returned to their workplaces. “A small number of tools were damaged at certain facilities, partially impacting their operations. However, there is no damage to our critical tools,” TSMC said in a statement late Wednesda

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cnnbrk / 🏆 393. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan’s TSMC could expand to Japan, a report claimsSebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

How a Street-Style Photographer Crafted the Tailoring World’s Biggest New InnovationYears in the making, STRO is the brainchild of Robert Spangle, the multi-talented man behind Thousand Yard Style.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

From Robert Downey Jr.’s Jaeger-LeCoultre to Roger Federer’s Rolex: The 16 Best Watches at the OscarsThe biggest celebs in Hollywood had strong wrist game for the biggest event of award season.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

Gaza is now world's biggest 'open-air graveyard' due to Israeli attacks: EUEU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell accuses Israel of using famine as a 'weapon of war' by restricting aid access to Gaza.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

The Biggest St. Patrick’s Day Myths, According to the World’s Most-Awarded Irish PubSt .Patrick's Day is celebrated very differently in America than in Ireland. Jack McGarry, founder of the legendary Irish bar The Dead Rabbit, helps to dispel some of the most common myths around the holiday.

Source: foodandwine - 🏆 366. / 59 Read more »

India to hold the world's biggest election starting April in over a month-long exerciseIndia will begin holding the world’s largest general election on April 19 with almost a billion voters.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »