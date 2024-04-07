World Record Sale of Action Comics No. 1 Featuring First Appearance of Superman

A copy of Action Comics No. 1 featuring the first appearance of the Man of Steel in 1938 sold for a world record Thursday. In the comic, the Boy Scout was born on a distant planet, Krypton. As a baby, his parents sent him to Earth in a spaceship shortly before his planet was destroyed. After landing in America, his adopted parents named him Clark Kent.

The hero was written by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster and appeared in June of 1938 and showed his first leap, helping people in trouble. Certified Guaranty Company, a comic book grading service, rated the world-record copy an 8.5 on a 10-point scale. Only two other unrestored issues of the comic have graded higher, Heritage Auctions officials wrote in a news release. The auctioneer has itsThe copy of the comic book featuring the crime fighting Kryptonian broke the world-record held by another Superman comic. A copy of Superman No. 1 sold privately for $5.3 million in 202

