World Premiere of Movie 'The Actor' to Take Place in Fort Worth

Fort Worth will get some star power Saturday night when it hosts the world premiere of a new movie called 'You're literally in the city that the movie was shot, watching it. So I think it just makes it more special,' said Richard Blake , the writer, director, and star of the movie. In The Actor , Blake portrays an actor battling his own moral standards after he witnesses a neighbor's murder and stumbles upon a load of cash the victim was hiding.

He keeps the money, and in doing so, begins the performance of a lifetime to hide who he really is. The couple started the production company in 2016 while they were living in Hollywood. The pandemic shut down production. So in 2021, the couple moved to Amber's hometown of Fort Worth and brought the production company with them. 'I know the area and we came and we loved it. I was in the middle of this script.

