World powers condemn Israeli strike that killed aid workers in Gaza

World powers have condemned a deadly Israeli strike in besieged Gaza that killed seven charity staff as they unloaded desperately needed aid brought by sea to the war-torn territory. World Central Kitchen or WCK — one of two NGOs spearheading efforts to deliver aid by boat — said a "targeted Israeli strike" on Monday killed Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian staff.

Countries and leaders lash out at Israel for killing seven aid workers associated with World Central Kitchen charity while US urges Israel to probe itself, adding there is "no proof Tel Aviv's attack was intentional.

