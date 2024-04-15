World Leaders Urge Israel to Exercise Restraint After Iran's Attack

World leaders have been urging Israel not to retaliate after Iran launched an attack involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles .Demonstrators wave a huge Iran ian flag in their anti- Israel i gathering at the Felestin Sq. in Tehran, Iran , April 15, 2024.Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said that Israel is still considering its steps, but he said that the Iran ian strike of missiles and attack drones “will be met with a response.

The Israeli military says that 99% of the drones and missiles launched by Iran were intercepted, with the help of other countries including the United States, Britain and France. Despite the reported interceptions, Iran has called the attack a success. In Washington, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby declined to say whether the U.S. had been or expects to be briefed on any Israeli response plans. “We will let the Israelis speak to that,” he told reporters Monday.war against Hamas militants

in the Gaza Strip. The war erupted after Hamas and Islamic Jihad, two militant groups backed by Iran, carried out a devastating cross-border attack on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 250 others.Israel hails 'success' in blocking Iran's unprecedented attack. Biden now seeks diplomatic responseWPMT would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.

Israel Iran Attack Retaliation Drones Ballistic Missiles Cruise Missiles World Leaders

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox43 / 🏆 564. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World leaders collectively condemn Iran's 'reckless' attack against Israel: 'We support Israel'International world leaders condemned Iran's attack on Israel on Saturday evening, standing in supporting of Israel's security and their right to defend themselves.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

‘Prelude to World War III': World leaders react to Iran's air attack against IsraelWorld leaders called for calm and restraint in the aftermath of Iran’s large-scale air attacks on Israel.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Iran-Israel live updates: Iran tells UN Israel attack was 'self-defence'World powers urge restraint for fear that Iran's unprecedented missile and drone strikes on Israel could spark a wider war in the Middle East.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

World Leaders Condemn Reckless Attacks on Israel by IranWorld leaders express strong condemnation for the drone and missile strikes launched by Iran against Israel, marking a significant escalation in the conflict between the two countries.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

World Leaders Condemn Iran's Attacks on IsraelInternational world leaders collectively condemn Iran's drone and missile attacks on Israel, calling for peace in the Middle East.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

World Leaders Express Concerns Over Iran's Attacks on IsraelWorld leaders, including the United States, Germany, France, and Britain, express concerns over Iran's wave of missile and drone attacks against Israel, stating that it could further destabilize the Middle East. They reaffirm their support for Israel and condemn the attacks, with President Biden calling U.S. support for Israeli security 'ironclad'. The leaders plan to coordinate a response to the attacks.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »