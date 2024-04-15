World Leaders Urge Israel to Exercise Restraint After Iran's Attack

World leaders have been urging Israel not to retaliate after Iran launched an attack involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles .Demonstrators wave a huge Iran ian flag in their anti- Israel i gathering at the Felestin Sq. in Tehran, Iran , April 15, 2024.Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said that Israel is still considering its steps, but he said that the Iran ian strike of missiles and attack drones “will be met with a response.
The Israeli military says that 99% of the drones and missiles launched by Iran were intercepted, with the help of other countries including the United States, Britain and France. Despite the reported interceptions, Iran has called the attack a success. In Washington, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby declined to say whether the U.S. had been or expects to be briefed on any Israeli response plans. “We will let the Israelis speak to that,” he told reporters Monday.war against Hamas militants
in the Gaza Strip. The war erupted after Hamas and Islamic Jihad, two militant groups backed by Iran, carried out a devastating cross-border attack on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 250 others.Israel hails 'success' in blocking Iran's unprecedented attack. Biden now seeks diplomatic responseWPMT would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Israel Iran Attack Retaliation Drones Ballistic Missiles Cruise Missiles World Leaders
