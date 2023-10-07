World leaders condemn Hamas for ‘unprecedented’ attack as Iran, Hezbollah praise terrorists

World leaders have made statements of support for Israel in the face of the Hamas rocket attacks and incursion Saturday, stressing the country’s right to defend itself. But some regional officials have taken a stance that Israel invited this attack due its treatment of the Palestinian people.

' ISRAEL'S MILITARY SAYS FORCE IS ‘AT WAR’ WITH HAMAS AS IDF HITS BACK AT TERROR TARGETS Some countries, including Egypt and Morocco, took more nebulous stances and merely condemned 'violence against civilians wherever they may be' while stressing a concern of the 'deteriorating situation.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Hamas militant group launches unprecedented operation against Israel with rockets and infiltrationGet Alabama latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at al.com

Hamas fighters enter Israel, take hostages in unprecedented attackIsrael on 'war alert' after Hamas launches massive missile barrage under 'Operation Al Aqsa Storm' to avenge illegal settler rampage in occupied territory.

Israel's Netanyahu says, 'We are at war,' after unprecedented surprise attack by HamasIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, 'We are at war,' after Hamas militants in Gaza launch an unprecedented attack on his country.

22 killed in unprecedented Hamas attack in Israel; prime minister says country is 'at war'Israel\u0027s national rescue service says at least 22 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in a Hamas military incursion on Saturday morning.

Netanyahu Tells Israel 'We Are at War' After Hamas Kills at Least 22 in Unprecedented AttackThe ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated t

Hamas kills 40 in unprecedented, wide-ranging incursion into IsraelNetanyahu says ‘we are at war’