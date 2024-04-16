World Health Organization Issues Recommendation on S&SE for Weight Control

In 2023, the World Health Organization issued a conditional recommendation that S&SE should not be used for weight control , apparently due to a lack of evidence for a clear benefit and weak evidence linking S&SE intake with excess weight and poorer health outcomes.

This randomized crossover trial, conducted in England and France between 2021 and 2022, evaluated the acute and repeated effects of S&SEs vs sucrose in solid food on appetite and endocrine responses in adults with overweight or obesity. Overall, 53 adults with overweight or obesity consumed biscuits with fruit filling containing either sucrose or reformulated with the S&SEs StRebM or neotame, daily for three 2-week intervention periods separated by a washout period of 14-21 days.

Participants were required to fast for 12 hours before attending a laboratory session at the beginning and end of each consumption period. The primary endpoint was the composite appetite score, while secondary endpoints included food preferences, postprandial glucose and insulin response, and other satiety-related peptides, such as ghrelin,The composite appetite scores were comparable between the sucrose, StRebM, and neotame groups, with lower appetite suppression observed on day 14 than on day 1 for all three formulations.< .

