World Cup in six countries at odds with FIFA's climate strategy - experts

to Spain, Portugal and Morocco last week but also said Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay would host three matches to mark the tournament's centenary.

It is a stark contrast to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which had only 32 teams while all 64 matches were played in eight stadiums in and around Doha. "Every decision that grows the World Cup is going to increase the carbon footprint of the event. That's the unfortunate truth, it's a tradeoff.

"For 101 games, the tournament will be played in a footprint of neighbouring countries in close geographic proximity and with extensive and well developed transport links and infrastructure," FIFA said. headtopics.com

"The first reason is that in such big tournaments, with people coming from all over the world, most emissions are from flights. This is something FIFA cannot reduce," Cuendet said. Dr Walker Ross, a lecturer in Sport Management at the University of Edinburgh and a member of the Sport Ecology Group, said trans-Atlantic flights alone would be responsible for 1-1/2 to two tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) per person on the flight.

"(In 2030) you're going to have teams fly down to South America, play a match and then they're going to fly back to, let's say Spain. That just seems quite carbon intensive."

Read more:

Reuters »

FIFA World Cup 2026 Philadelphia representatives visit Lancaster to talk about impact of eventThe World Cup in Philadelphia in 2026 will impact business in Lancaster County.

Commission Completion of Key “Fit for 55” Legislation, Putting EU on Track to Exceed 2030 TargetsCommission Completion of Key ‘Fit for 55' Legislation, Putting EU On Track To Exceed 2030 targets

Pakistan 'extremely disappointed' over Cricket World Cup visa delay by India for media and fansThe Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed “extreme disappointment” about a delay in the issuing of Indian visas to its country’s journalists and fans for the World Cup

Pakistan 'extremely disappointed' over Cricket World Cup visa delay by India for media and fansThe Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed “extreme disappointment” about a delay in the issuing of Indian visas to its country’s journalists and fans for the World Cup. The chairman of the PCB management committee Zaka Ashraf met with Pakistan foreign secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Monday and asked him to take up the matter with India’s home ministry through Pakistan's high commission in New Delhi. The Pakistan team also received its visas less than 36 hours before it was due to fly out to Hydera

51-year-old Chicago area gymnast wins silver medal in World Cup competition51-year-old Chicago area gymnast wins silver medal in World Cup competition

Bangladesh wins the toss, sends defending champion England in to bat at Cricket World CupBangladesh has won the toss and sent defending champion England in to bat in the second game for both teams at the Cricket World Cup. Bangladesh is coming off a six-wicket opening win over Afghanistan at the same ground. England opened with a heavy nine-wicket loss to New Zealand, giving the Black Caps a measure of revenge for the narrow result in the 2019 final. England has won 19 of the 24 previous one-day internationals against Bangladesh, although the ledger in World Cups is even at 2-2.