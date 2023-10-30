World Cloud Show: Empowering Indonesia’s Digital Transformation Journey

Indonesia’s digital transformation journey is gearing up to witness a new chapter as Trescon prepares to host the 22nd edition of the World Cloud Show in Jakarta. The much-awaited event on 7th November 2023 at the renowned Ritz-Carlton Jakarta Mega Kuningan, will host top tech titans, decision makers and innovators to discuss the latest trends and innovations that are bolstering Indonesia’s innovation ecosystem.

The 22nd edition of the World Cloud Show, organised by Trescon, is a one-of-a-kind platform that will showcase some of the transformative solutions and innovations that are having a major effect in the regional business landscape. This thought leadership-driven platform will serve as a key catalyst for innovators to network with leading titans and C-level decision-makers from the cloud computing domain.

As Indonesia is becoming the fastest-growing cloud market, the presence of international giants like Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, and Amazon Web Services further assists innovators and entrepreneurs extensively by understanding key trends and aiding them in their cloud migration journey. Cloud computing and data center solutions are set to play a central role in Indonesia’s digital transformation journey. According to a Mordor Intelligence report, Indonesia’s data centre market was worth US$ 1. headtopics.com

The events taking place in Indonesia further solidifies its position as a global forum for global thought leaders, industry experts, cloud computing innovators and experts to converge and explore new-gen solutions. Attendees will be able to gain valuable and actionable insights through engaging keynote presentations, enterprise use-case presentations, panel discussions and interactive tech talks. Dr.

Dr. Rudy Salahuddin, Deputy Minister for Digital Economy, Manpower and SMEs, Coordinating Ministry For Economic Affairs Of The Republic Of IndonesiaM. Zulkifli Salim, Deputy Director, Digitalization, Financial Centre & Banking Transformation, Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK)James Elwes, Operations and IT Director (COO), HSBC Indonesia headtopics.com

