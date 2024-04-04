World Central Kitchen Worker Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

When Jacob Flickinger went to the Gaza Strip three weeks ago to distribute food with World Central Kitchen , he asked his father to tell his mother he was in Cyprus instead. He didn’t want her to worry. He planned to leave at the end of this week, he told his father, John, on Sunday via text. The two wished each other a happy Easter. The next day, the 33-year-old dual U.S.

-Canadian citizen was dead, one of seven World Central Kitchen workers killed by Israeli airstrikes on the aid group’s convoy. “He was a good man,” his father said. “He was doing what he loved and just wanted to serve and help others.” Jacob Flickinger was born and spent most of his childhood in Saint-Georges, a small city in Quebec, the son of a Canadian mother and an American father. Flickinger spent nearly a decade in the Canadian Armed Forces and did a tour of duty in Afghanistan, where he served in Kandahar, his father sai

Jacob Flickinger World Central Kitchen Israeli Airstrikes Gaza Strip Aid Group Dual Citizen

