World Central Kitchen names aid workers killed in Israeli strike

The non-profit World Central Kitchen (WCK) has named its seven aid workers who were killed in an Israeli military strike in Gaza on Tuesday, praising their 'beautiful souls.' President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are speaking on Thursday for the first time since the incident. Israel has acknowledged responsibility for the strikes but said the convoy was not targeted and the workers' deaths were not intentional.

The country continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killings. The strikes have caused controversy within the Biden administration despite their unwavering public support for Israel

