World Central Kitchen names aid workers killed in Israeli strike

The non-profit World Central Kitchen (WCK) has named its seven aid workers who were killed in an Israeli military strike in Gaza. A dual US-Canada national, a Palestinian, three Brits, an Australian, and a Pole were killed when an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike hit a returning WCK convoy. (from top left) Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, Laizawmi 'Zomi' Frankcom, Damian Soból, Jacob Flinkinger, John Chapman, James 'Jim' Henderson and James Kirby.

'These are the heroes of WCK,' the organization's CEO Erin Gore said in a statement revealing their identities. 'These 7 beautiful souls were killed by the IDF in a strike as they were returning from a full day's mission. Their smiles, laughter, and voices are forever embedded in our memories.' The IDF said the incident is being investigated, that the strike was a 'grave mistake' and that it did not intend to harm the aid workers. The three Brits killed were John Chapman, 57, James 'Jim' Henderson, 33, and 47-year-old James Kirby

