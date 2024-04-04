World Central Kitchen Founder Speaks Out After Israeli Air Strike Kills Staffers

World Central Kitchen founder Chef José Andrés spoke out after seven of the humanitarian organization 's staffers were killed by an Israeli air strike. The renowned chef and restaurateur said that his group was in communication with Israeli armed forces and said humanitarian workers and civilians should never pay the consequences of war, adding that it's a basic principle of humanity. "This it seems is a war against humanity itself. And you can never win that war.

Because humanity eventually will always prevail," Andrés said in an interview with

