World Bank Chief Economist: Rising Asia debt levels could drag growth in the region

d drag growth in the region below currently forecast levels. Additional quotes: Increased government borrowing from domestic markets would limit the level of credit available to private firms, resulting in faltering investment. There's a lot of government consumption and private consumption being financed through debt.

There is not a lot of investment being financed through credit, and that's not great. We have simultaneous problems of too much debt and too little investment. The result could be much lower growth than we were forecasting. The world's focus on the poorest countries that were covered by the Common Framework could lead to surprises in other countries that were seemingly healthy.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Rising Asia debt levels could temper growth -World Bank chief economistRising Asia debt levels could temper growth -World Bank chief economist

Bank of England approached UK lenders to gauge interest in troubled Metro Bank- FTBank of England approached UK lenders to gauge interest in troubled Metro Bank- FT

Shawbrook makes offer for Co-op Bank, eyes fresh Metro Bank bid –sourcesShawbrook makes offer for Co-op Bank, eyes fresh Metro Bank bid –sources

Shawbrook makes offer for Co-op Bank, eyes fresh Metro Bank bidBritish specialist lender Shawbrook made an offer for rival Co-op Bank and is weighing a fresh bid for embattled Metro Bank (MTRO.L), people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

US Fed's top bank cop defends effort to hike bank capitalUS Fed's top bank cop defends effort to hike bank capital

Morocco welcomes annual meeting of IMF and World Bank a month after deadly earthquakeThe International Monetary Fund and World Bank are holding their annual meeting in Morocco, one month after an earthquake killed nearly 3,000 people in the North African country