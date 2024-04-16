Working Late and Variable Shifts Linked to Poor Health and Depression Later in Life

Burnt out much? A study links working late , or variable shifts with health problems later in life. Maybe it's time to quit hustle culture for good.Working late nights and variable schedules when you're young is linked with poor health and depression at 50, a new study finds.Working late nights and variable schedules when you're young is linked with poor health and depression at 50, a new study finds.

"We can say they voluntarily want to work long hours, but in reality, it's not about voluntarily working long hours," Han said."They sense that the culture of their work demands that they work long hours, or they may get penalized." White college-educated women with stable daytime work reported an average of six more hours of sleep a week than Black men who had not completed high school and who worked variable hours for most of their lives, Han's study found.

Working Late Variable Shifts Poor Health Depression Young Adulthood

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NPR / 🏆 96. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Crow Reboot Shifts Release Date To Late SummerBrennan Klein (he/him) is a news writer at Screen Rant and Attack of the Queerwolf host with 10+ years of experience and a passion for horror movies.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Regina King Reflects on Working With the Late Lance Reddick in 'Shirley' (Exclusive)Regina King and her sister, Reina King, chat with ET at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Shirley,' which premieres March 22 on Netflix.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Craig Ferguson Revealed the Worst Guest He Ever Had on 'The Late Late Show'Digital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

Source: BestLifeOnline - 🏆 533. / 51 Read more »

James Corden Says Goodbye to 'Late Late Show,' Harry Styles Talks One DirectionJames Corden's run on the 'Late Late Show' has officially come to an end, after a week of special moments and tributes to the show's 8-year run on CBS.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

James Corden Says People Think He Was Fired From Late Late ShowDespite making the decision to leave ‘The Late Late Show’ on his own, James Corden says ‘no one believes’ that’s actually what happened

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

‘We’re in this fight together’: Silicon Valley tech janitors rally for better working conditionsMore than 200 janitors working at Silicon Valley’s largest businesses rallied for better working conditions.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »