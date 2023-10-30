Working At Full Power: Data Centers In The Era Of AI

If ever there was a moment in which technology defined the cultural zeitgeist, it’s now. Artificial intelligence (AI) innovation has shaken every industry and is altering the way we work and live in fundamental, profound, and likely irreversible ways.

Of course, along with the increased adoption of AI tools, new challenges have emerged—particularly in the ways we store, transmit and process data, and our capability of doing so.Unsurprisingly, AI applications are very power-intensive. Particularly, deep learning models lead to higher processing requirements for data centers because training and executing AI models relies on substantial computational power.

Energy-intensive GPUs and TPUs give off so much heat that enhanced environmental controls, including liquid cooling solutions, can be required. This issue of heat is both a technical consideration and

Some industries are still very traditional: Insurance companies, banks, and healthcare companies often hold their servers very close and own them due to data security and privacy constraints. But even these companies have started relying more on SaaS and have become more comfortable using the cloud as well as third-party data centers for an increasing range of services.

Companies had to solve for a self-serve digital economy when the pandemic took off, resulting in rapidly increased migration of workloads from private data centers to the cloud and, more recently, to a multi-cloud architecture. This transition has also led to hybrid models, wherein a company has some applications that reside in the data center and other applications in their private cloud.