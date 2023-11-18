Workers remain trapped in collapsed road tunnel in India

Forty-one workers remained trapped in a collapsed road tunnel in northern India for a seventh day as a new drilling machine arrived on site to replace the damaged one. The nature of the rock formation and the clearing of debris caused a pause in rescue efforts. The rescue operation faces new challenges.





Over 30 workers are trapped after a portion of a tunnel under construction collapses in India
Officials say a part of an under-construction road tunnel in a mountainous north Indian state popular with tourists has collapsed after a landslide, trapping more than 30 workers

Over 30 Workers Are Trapped after a Portion of a Tunnel under Construction Collapses in India
Part of an underconstruction road tunnel in a mountainous north Indian state popular with tourists collapsed after a landslide Sunday, trapping more than 30 workers, officials said. Rescue work is in progress and oxygen is being pumped through a pipe into the collapsed...

Rescuers dig to reach more than 30 workers trapped in collapsed road tunnel in north India
Rescuers are digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel to reach more than 30 workers trapped by a landslide in northern India

Rescuers Dig to Reach More than 30 Workers Trapped in Collapsed Road Tunnel in North India
Rescuers were digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel Monday to reach more than 30 workers trapped by a landslide at the construction project in northern India. All of the construction workers are safe, police officer Prashant Kumar said, adding that they...

