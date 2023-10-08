Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday

A strike sign is positioned at one of the gates during the ongoing United Auto Workers strike at the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Toledo, Ohio. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)DETROIT (AP) — Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m.

Union President Shawn Fain said in a letter to Mack parent company Volvo Trucks that 73% of workers voted against the deal in results counted on Sunday. The UAW represents about 4,000 Mack workers in three states. Union leaders had reached a tentative agreement on the deal on Oct. 1.Fain said in his letter to Volvo Trucks’ head of labor relations that employees working early Monday will exit the factories after performing tasks needed to prevent damage to company equipment.

UAW workers reject Mack Trucks contract, will strikeUnion workers at Volvo Group-owned Mack Trucks (VOLVb.ST) overwhelmingly rejected a proposed five-year contract deal and will go on strike at 7 a.m. Monday (2300 GMT), the United Auto Workers said late on Sunday.

UAW Mack Trucks deal could be a test for worker demands amid Detroit automaker negotiationsThe Sunday vote by roughly 3,900 UAW members at Mack Trucks could test the willingness of workers to ratify a deal that falls short of expectations.

