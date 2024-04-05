Workers at Alabama Mercedes factory seek unionization vote

Workers at a Mercedes factory in Alabama are taking a big step toward possible unionization by asking federal authorities to organize a factory-wide vote on joining the United Auto Workers . The factory will file a petition Friday asking the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to hold the vote after more than half of the plant’s 5,000 workers signed cards stating their interest in joining the UAW, the union said in a statement.

It will take just 50 percent plus one vote of workers for unionization to pass. The plant, outside Tuscaloosa, is the second of roughly a dozen auto factories that the UAW is attempting to organize in southern states, as the union makes a push to expand its membership beyond the Midwest. A Volkswagen plant in Tennessee has already set a vote that will take place over three days starting April 17. Tesla, Honda and Toyota factories are some of the union’s other targets

