Worker killed by falling branch while trimming trees in Scottsdale

The worker was trimming trees near 64th Street and Indian School Road when the branch fell. The worker suffered severe injuries to their upper body when the branch fell. At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.

United States Headlines Read more: 12NEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

12NEWS: See inside 'The Castle on The Hill' in Scottsdale listed for $24.5MArizona is home to plenty of eye-popping mansions that have racked in big bucks. But one of the most expensive hasn't been built yet!

Source: 12News | Read more ⮕

FOX10PHOENIX: Nightly Roundup: Alicia Navarro reunites with her mom; body discovered in Scottsdale treeTonight's top stories include an update on the Alicia Navarro case as she was finally reunited with her mother after going missing years ago as a teen. Another top story involves first responders working to recover a body that was found in a tree.

Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Worker compensation rises 1%-plus for ninth quarter in a row, ECI showsEmployment cost index increases 1.1% in the third quarter

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Worker compensation posts big gain for ninth quarter in a row as unions flex musclesU.S. employment cost index increases 1.1% in the third quarter

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

WFAA: Dallas crash pins worker underground at construction site, officials sayThe restraining order is part of a lawsuit filed by Texas against the Biden administration.

Source: wfaa | Read more ⮕

MERCNEWS: Deadly attack in Sierra foothills: 12 years ago to the day, suspect was arrested for another stabbing thereOne of the survivors was a PG&E worker who was on the job at the time.

Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕