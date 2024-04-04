Work to Resume on Bridge Over Denali National Park Landslide

Work is scheduled to resume this month on a bridge that will cross a slumping stretch of the road into Denali National Park . The $100 million bridge will span 475 feet across a landslide at Mile 45, in an area known as Pretty Rocks, where accelerated melting of a rock glacier has closed the road since August 2021.
During the summer of 2023, bridge project contractor Granite Construction built a work camp and staging areas, transported materials and equipment, and began site preparation that included blasting, excavation, slope stabilization and pioneering a temporary heavy equipment access route across the Pretty Rocks landslide.Denali National Park engineer Steve Mandt called 2023 “a huge year for the project” at a recent virtual town hall event, during which he reviewed last season’s progress and previewed what’s to come. Mandt said this spring’s work will complete excavation on the west side of the slide, followed by construction of bridge abutments, or foundation
Bridge Denali National Park Landslide Road Closure Rock Glacier Excavation Construction
